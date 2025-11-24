Vestor Capital LLC Sells 87,100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $234.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.