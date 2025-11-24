Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 479,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $99.34 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.