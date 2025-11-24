Legal & General Group Plc Has $223.84 Million Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,243 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $223,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 155.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,280 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 52.5% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,050,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,220,000 after buying an additional 1,050,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,768,000 after buying an additional 869,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Centene’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

