iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stock Position Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after acquiring an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUB stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

