Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after buying an additional 872,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 709,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,492.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 696,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.