Enova International, Inc. $ENVA is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Enova International accounts for about 4.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Enova International worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENVA. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 430.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $124.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $735,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,622.03. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,683.30. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,874 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,742. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

