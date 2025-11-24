Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF $HYMU

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the second quarter worth $773,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HYMU stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

