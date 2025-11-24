El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO Shares Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,850 shares during the quarter. El Pollo Loco makes up approximately 2.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of El Pollo Loco worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

