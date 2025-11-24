DHI Group, Inc. $DHX Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. DHI Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.04% of DHI Group worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 122.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

DHI Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DHX opened at $1.80 on Monday. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. DHI Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.