International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas Exane

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IP. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Paper from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of International Paper by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $281,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

