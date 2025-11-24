Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. Shopify has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $1,794,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 64.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 5,193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

