Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at Citigroup

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,308.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 2,364 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,303.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,773.55. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 612 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

