RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $96.16 on Monday. RB Global has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth $643,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 401.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

