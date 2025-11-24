Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,385.

BAB opened at GBX 1,135 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 478.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.76.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

