MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Research upgraded MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In related news, EVP Sanjay R. Singh sold 18,777 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $94,448.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 455,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,711.33. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,597,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 21.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $634,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

