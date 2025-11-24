South Plains Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,991,000 after purchasing an additional 227,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after buying an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,702,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,250,000 after buying an additional 362,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of -595.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

