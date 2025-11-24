Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $101.92 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

