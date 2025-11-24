Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of A stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

