South Plains Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

Southern Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

