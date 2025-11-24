South Plains Financial Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price objective (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $550.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

