PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 4,667 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

PFC Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after acquiring an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,562,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,759,000 after buying an additional 894,027 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $51.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

