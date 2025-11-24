Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

