NFC Investments LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 184.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 151.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $76.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

