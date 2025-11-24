Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,761 Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 48.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 455,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

