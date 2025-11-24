TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Twilio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 318,015 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $212,059,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,436,000 after buying an additional 521,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $120.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

