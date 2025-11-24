Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Holdings Lowered by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,758 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stella David purchased 6,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,869.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 103,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,581.66. The trade was a 7.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,092.56. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.