Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,722,000 after buying an additional 222,894 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $135.85 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.