Summit Global Investments Takes $7.99 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of EMR opened at $128.19 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.