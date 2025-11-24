Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,131 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,615 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

VRTX opened at $426.76 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.