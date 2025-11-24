Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 402.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 474.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $78.49 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

