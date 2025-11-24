Swiss National Bank Purchases 124,200 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of DraftKings worth $58,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,138.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,488 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $83,622,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 129.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.99 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,530,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,513,166. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $757,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 249,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,273.60. This represents a 11.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,529 shares of company stock valued at $8,601,273. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

