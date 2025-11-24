TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

