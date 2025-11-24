TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vista Energy by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 30.6% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VIST opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.