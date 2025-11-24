Vawter Financial Ltd. Trims Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,816 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,251,000 after purchasing an additional 921,451 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,604,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,798,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

