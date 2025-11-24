Weitz Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Labcorp accounts for 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Labcorp worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,995,000 after purchasing an additional 401,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 280,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after purchasing an additional 250,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.44. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Labcorp

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.