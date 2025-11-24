Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial set a $628.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $472.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $484.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,715,060. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.