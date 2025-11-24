SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,620 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,454,000 after buying an additional 889,542 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,963,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,755,000 after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,385,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,631 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

