Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 501 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $105.18 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.