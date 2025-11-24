Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. This represents a 37.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.8%

Marriott International stock opened at $295.84 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.75. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

