Vawter Financial Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $203.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.