Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $8.12 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $237.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $297.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

