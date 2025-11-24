Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $122.06 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.