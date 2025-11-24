Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Vawter Financial Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,414,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,295,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.