Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 493,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $287.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $310.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

