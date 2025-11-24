TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $80.74 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.