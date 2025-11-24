TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 34,062 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

TCP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,310,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,611 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,885,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $31.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

