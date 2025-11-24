Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2%

IAU stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

