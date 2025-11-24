Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

