Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE EXR opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

