Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 532,237 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 532,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $83,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $554,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DexCom by 106.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 252.1% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,633 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $60.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

